Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.15% of Builders FirstSource worth $13,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,716 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,845,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,750,000 after buying an additional 468,391 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,487,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 38.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,739,000 after buying an additional 391,933 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BLDR. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $112.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $112.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.