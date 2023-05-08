BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

BWXT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.08. 472,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,375. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.27. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $65.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

