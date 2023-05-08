Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Purchases $23,368.50 in Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) Director Phillip R. Cabrera acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $23,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at $274,727.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

BY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.96. 172,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,753. The stock has a market cap of $677.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.18. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Institutional Trading of Byline Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 55.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

