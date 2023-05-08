Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Purchases $23,368.50 in Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) Director Phillip R. Cabrera acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $23,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at $274,727.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Byline Bancorp Stock Performance
BY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.96. 172,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,753. The stock has a market cap of $677.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.18. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.
Institutional Trading of Byline Bancorp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.
About Byline Bancorp
Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.