C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Sells $1,689,166.80 in Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael John Short also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.96. The company had a trading volume of 941,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

