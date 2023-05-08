Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 137,197 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 76,464 shares.The stock last traded at $20.91 and had previously closed at $20.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Cadre from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cadre from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Cadre from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Cadre Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $773.98 million, a PE ratio of 174.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Cadre had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $123.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 75.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cadre by 18.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

