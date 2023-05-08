Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Raised to $71.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 114.37% from the company’s previous close.

CPE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Trading Down 0.2 %

Callon Petroleum stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,293. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $64.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.