Canaccord Genuity Group Trims TELUS (TSE:T) Target Price to C$32.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upgraded TELUS to a buy rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.82.

Shares of T stock opened at C$28.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.87. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$25.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59. The stock has a market cap of C$40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.98 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.1201248 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.74%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

