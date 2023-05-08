Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $28,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after buying an additional 800,108 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,671,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,638,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,504,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,679,000 after acquiring an additional 470,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.88. 461,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The firm has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

