Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$172.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$161.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$169.34.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$163.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$160.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$162.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$137.26 and a 12-month high of C$175.39. The firm has a market cap of C$108.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

