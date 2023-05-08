Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC upgraded Canfor Pulp Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

CFPUF opened at $1.51 on Thursday. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

