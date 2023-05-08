Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Lowered to C$3.50

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CFX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.95 to C$1.80 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC raised Canfor Pulp Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Down 1.9 %

CFX stock opened at C$2.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.76. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$1.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of C$136.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.63.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products ( TSE:CFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.39). The firm had revenue of C$268.10 million for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

