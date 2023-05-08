Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $5.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FATE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.36. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.64% and a negative return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,859,119 shares in the company, valued at $77,154,714. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,428,000 after buying an additional 501,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,133,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,594,000 after buying an additional 1,797,703 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after buying an additional 72,136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,779,000 after buying an additional 1,300,640 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

