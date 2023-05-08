Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CVE:CYF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 23000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canyon Creek Food Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$351,500.00, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.14.

About Canyon Creek Food

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada. The company provides fresh soups and other prepared food products. It offers its products to grocery retailers and various food service establishments comprising restaurants and institutions. Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd.

