Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 2,045 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.34. The company had a trading volume of 529,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.73. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

