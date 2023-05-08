Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 873 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,486,943 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,642,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,021,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,700,000 after purchasing an additional 430,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of American Tower by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,321,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMT traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.93. The company had a trading volume of 109,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,977. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

