Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.35. 2,356,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,912,625. The company has a market capitalization of $168.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

