Capital Analysts LLC Buys 5,993 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.88. 124,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.