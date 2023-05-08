Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stock Position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,040 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBT. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $250,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 101.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 47.1% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,075,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,229,000 after buying an additional 985,353 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 40.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PBT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 73,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,268. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.88. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $27.77.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 17,106.71% and a net margin of 98.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

