Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 23,655 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,940,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,444,000 after acquiring an additional 32,647 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 769,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 3,218,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,092,000 after acquiring an additional 90,213 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 304.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 44,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 132,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VEA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.65. 1,118,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,478,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

