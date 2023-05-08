Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 34,726 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,726 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.67. The stock had a trading volume of 911,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,825. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $58.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.61.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

