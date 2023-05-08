Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,584. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.83. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

