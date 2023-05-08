Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,038 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 0.8% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.05. The stock had a trading volume of 739,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,479,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

