Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLMA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of OLMA opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.90.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Equities analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

