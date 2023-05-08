Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $12.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $262.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $17.69.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns Panamax containers and Capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

