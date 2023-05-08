Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.60 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion and $334.96 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001316 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,837.42 or 0.06681638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00055620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00038980 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00017891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019293 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,761,344,982 coins and its circulating supply is 34,835,003,965 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

