CarGurus (CARG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect CarGurus to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. CarGurus has set its Q1 guidance at $0.17-$0.19 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $286.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.28 million. On average, analysts expect CarGurus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $16.16 on Monday. CarGurus has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CarGurus from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on CarGurus from $11.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

