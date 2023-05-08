Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires 2,618 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 5.0% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,222. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 87.74%.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

