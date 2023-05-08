Carson Advisory Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Carson Advisory Inc. owned about 0.07% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,840,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,851 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,740,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,645,000 after buying an additional 1,483,707 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,342,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,666,000 after buying an additional 439,053 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,533,000 after buying an additional 434,260 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 960,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,653,000 after buying an additional 342,084 shares during the period.

Shares of CGDV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.35. 135,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,483. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

