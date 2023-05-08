Carson Advisory Inc. Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Carson Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

NYSE F traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,008,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,211,055. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

