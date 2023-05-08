Carson Advisory Inc. Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 27,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,434,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,760,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

