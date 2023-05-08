Carson Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carson Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 147,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,400. The firm has a market cap of $282.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $217.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.95.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

