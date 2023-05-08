Carson Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Carson Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Jackson Financial makes up about 1.3% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 80.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $367,424.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $493,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,648 shares of company stock worth $907,829. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Jackson Financial stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 259,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,656. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JXN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Jackson Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.