Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Up 16.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. The stock traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.43. Approximately 19,668,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 22,553,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 14,831.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,271.19%. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.89) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

