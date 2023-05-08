Casper Price Down 12.4% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, Casper has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $566.37 million and approximately $13.82 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,698,349,963 coins and its circulating supply is 10,997,446,101 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,696,732,084 with 10,995,925,157 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05438467 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $13,214,944.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

