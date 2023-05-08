Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.53.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.82. 1,665,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,451. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

