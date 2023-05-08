Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $32.51 on Thursday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,070. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 601,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 144,439 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.