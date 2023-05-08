Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

LNG opened at $148.19 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

