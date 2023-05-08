Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after acquiring an additional 159,396 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Cintas by 17.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,018,000 after purchasing an additional 92,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,220,000 after purchasing an additional 88,148 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS stock traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $461.90. 66,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,601. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $448.01 and its 200-day moving average is $444.08.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.25.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

