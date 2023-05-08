Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.8% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 192,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,960,577 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $522,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,871 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,814,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,187,787. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

