Civic Price Tops $0.0930 on Top Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Civic has a total market capitalization of $92.97 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can currently be bought for about $0.0930 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Civic has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Civic Profile

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.

CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

Civic Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

