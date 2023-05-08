Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Trading Up 6.9%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.78 and last traded at $37.71. Approximately 127,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 453,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 128.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,165,000 after buying an additional 1,012,641 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 13,834.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 315,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after buying an additional 313,493 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at $23,992,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 544,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 30.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,182,000 after buying an additional 177,488 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

