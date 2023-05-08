Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ: CLSD) recently:

4/28/2023 – Clearside Biomedical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/28/2023 – Clearside Biomedical had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 500.com Limited.

4/20/2023 – Clearside Biomedical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/20/2023 – Clearside Biomedical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Clearside Biomedical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Clearside Biomedical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Clearside Biomedical had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Clearside Biomedical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Clearside Biomedical had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLSD remained flat at $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 50,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,785. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.07. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

