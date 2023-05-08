Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $634,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $634,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $3,269,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,007 shares of company stock worth $25,110,698. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NET stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,519,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,340. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.68.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

