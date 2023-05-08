CNB Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:CCNEP)

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNEP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $28.31.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

