Co-Diagnostics (CODX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.
Co-Diagnostics Price Performance
NASDAQ:CODX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,412. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on CODX. HC Wainwright downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Co-Diagnostics (CODX)
- Tyson Foods: Is It Time To Cut Losses Or Load Up On Shares?
- ImmunoGen Nearly Triples on Ovarian Cancer Drug Phase 3 Results
- Texas Roadhouse: Analysts Boost Price Targets Despite EPS Miss
- Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
- Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.