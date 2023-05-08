Co-Diagnostics (CODX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:CODX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,412. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on CODX. HC Wainwright downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

