Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director Acquires $24,927.24 in Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) Director John W. Giambalvo bought 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $24,927.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,374.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

CVLY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.64. 6,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,418. The company has a market capitalization of $159.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

