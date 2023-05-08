Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RFI stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

