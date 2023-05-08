Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.24, but opened at $55.90. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $55.33, with a volume of 2,925,150 shares.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Compass Point raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $2,116,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,630 shares of company stock worth $10,363,557 over the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 44.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,768 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after buying an additional 130,178 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 2,842.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62,598 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,944 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

