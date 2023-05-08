Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Trading Down 5.3%

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.51. 84,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 204,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Columbia Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Columbia Financial Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Kemly bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $43,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,743.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,313.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Kemly acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $43,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,743.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 4,846 shares of company stock worth $84,164 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,630,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after buying an additional 24,018 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 78,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 23,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. 13.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

