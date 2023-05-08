Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by St. James Investment Advisors LLC

St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,997 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 2.1% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.59. 5,376,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,958,576. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $169.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $998,649.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,544,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,066,981.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.